Home Forum The men JOMO KENYATTA used to get to power and later betrayed... The men JOMO KENYATTA used to get to power and later betrayed them – Political betrayal in Kenya started a long time ago (PHOTO) March 6, 2021 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email Telegram Viber The Kenyan DAILY POST. For more gossip, entertainment and political drama, visit our blog here>>> RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Full package: NJOGU WA NJOROGE’s slay queen wife, MARY LINCON, causes a commotion with these new hot photos. This is what your grandfathers went through during slavery (PHOTO) Too hot to handle: Pretty Kalenjin slay queen cop, TASHA CHELIMO, leaves men with wishful thinking (PHOTOs) What is wrong with Kikuyu landlords, is this not madness? LOL (PHOTO) Take your mantle Mentally unfit MIKE SONKO visited by his family in hospital – This man is living like a king in the VIP ward (PHOTOs) Leave a Reply Cancel reply 273,378FansLike52,497FollowersFollow