The How and Where of Online Gambling in Kenya

With a steady rise of internet connectivity over the last few years, Kenya is poised for a far greater place on the stage of the world wide web. This movement is reflected by many digitally connected industries, with online casinos acting as a prime example. As nations get more involved with the online world, online casinos tend to map strongly to this growth. With Kenya entering the internet’s mainstream, this industry could reveal much about the road traveled, and what could come next.

Online Casino Law

The very first casino laws to govern Kenya came about in 1966 with the Betting, Lotteries, and Gaming Act. Existing just three years after Kenya’s independence from Britain, this act from the Betting, Control, and Licensing Board followed rules typical of what most nations at the time offered. This included an age limit of 18 and up for some casino games, while lottery tickets had a strict restriction of ages 16+.

Like most countries, these would require updates over time to stay relevant, especially with the appearance and evolution of the online casino marketplace. Despite these casinos arriving as early as 1996, it wasn’t until more than 20 years later in 2019 that Kenya would update its laws to keep pace. In this year, the Betting, Lotteries, and Gaming Regulations Act centralized modern online systems into one cohesive framework. Controlling gaming, betting, lotteries, and skill games, this change essentially again brought Kenya up to international standards.



Growing Service Choice

Some 25 years removed from the beginning of online casinos, and the environment has grown to an enormous and sometimes overwhelming state. Much of this is owed to how different countries manage slightly different access, where not every website caters to all players from all areas. Finding a website can be easy than it seems, however, with the right approach.

For an example of this in action, consider comparison websites devoted to players of certain regions, in this case, South Africa. Websites such as these perform the leg-work for players, so players don’t need to read around legal documentation to ensure they’re on a website they can use. By also comparing features like currencies accepted and bonuses available, taking this route practically guarantees those who want to play an easier time.

The other side of this equation comes from which avenue players wish to connect from. While desktop was formerly the only choice, today’s online casino world is just as well served from the mobile space. Here, the smaller handhelds leverage advanced HTML 5 to offer the same range as what is available on desktops, and without the controls and view issues that hamper many other mobile experiences. This could prove the more viable of the two connection avenues going forward, with 80% of Kenyan’s reporting owning a mobile in 2017, with smartphones making up 30% and on an upward trajectory.



Online casinos are a rare industry in that their success and growth within a nation is often a strong indication of a nation’s overall online development. As such, the recent rapidly developing involvement that Kenya has had with online casinos could be indicative of future potential. With greater both cabled and wireless internet access receiving greater attention than ever, the future is looking bright in Kenya, for all uses and purposes.