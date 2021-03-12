Thursday, March 12, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga tested positive for the Covid-19 on Thursday after days of hospitalization.

This was confirmed by his doctor, David Olunya, who noted he was responding well to treatment and was in high spirits.

Days before he was admitted to Nairobi Hospital after he complained of fatigue, Raila had interacted with several politicians as he continued to popularise the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) bill across the country.

Already, some politicians have come out and revealed they interacted with the former PM before he checked into the hospital.

Among them former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero and his Kiambu counterpart, William Kabogo.

Here is the full list of politicians who met with Raila before he tested positive for Covid-19.

1. Evans Kidero

2. William Kabogo

3. Mombasa governor Hassan Joho

4. Kilifi governor Amason Kingi

5. Likoni MP Mishi Mboko

6. Mvita MP Abdullswamad Sheriff.

7. Mombasa politician Suleiman Shahbal

8. Kilifi senator Steward Madzayo

9. Kilifi South MP Ken Chonga

10. Ganze MP Teddy Mwambire

11.Youth and Gender Affairs Chief Administrative Secretary Rachel Shebesh

12. Embakasi East MP Babu Owino

13. Suna East MP Junet Mohamed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST