Today, blessings of the Lord will be upon you!

There is only one awesome place to start the month of March!

Where the supreme authority of the Lord reigns and where He overturns all ordinary experiences into extraordinary wonders through his mighty Prophet

Tune in this evening at 6:29pm with anticipation!

Prophet ELVIS MBONYE will make all your dreams come true

Go to https://www.facebook.com/prophetelvis/