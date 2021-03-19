Friday, 19 March 2021 – A city blogger who was used by Sonko’s daughter, Saumu Mbuvi, to taint the image of Senator Anwar Loitiptip and his new girlfriend, Aeedah Bambi, has been sentenced to one year in jail.

Jones Ochieng Mbolo leaked a video of Anwar and his girlfriend smoking shisha and damaged his character online after he refused to give him Ksh 200,000 that he was demanding.

When he appeared in court yesterday, he pleaded guilty to attempting to extort money from the youthful Senator and his pretty girlfriend, prompting the magistrate to sentence him to one year in jail.

The blogger had told the court on March 6 during proceedings of the civil case that Mike Sonko’s daughter, Saumu Mbuvi, sent him the damaging video after she broke up with Senator Anwar.

Saumu reportedly wanted to taint the image of Anwar using the blogger after their relationship hit a snag.

However, Saumu abandoned him to suffer alone after he was arrested.

Mbolo is said to have made more than one attempt to extort money from Senator Anwar.

