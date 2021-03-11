The Best Jobs to Consider as Second Careers

There are many reasons why you may consider switching to a second career; you may be bored of your current job, you may feel like you are not making the impact you think you should be making, or you might be at risk of getting let go and want to prepare just in case. The good news is that it is possible to start a second career, with some options requiring more commitment than others. Below, we will look at some great second career options you could consider.

Real Estate Agent

A career in real estate is very lucrative. Real estate agents either buy property and sell it at a profit, sell property on behalf of their clients or find property for prospective property owners or investors. Although getting started in this career is relatively easy, you should check to ensure where there are any licenses you need to become a real estate agent. At the very minimum, you will need to have your real estate business registered. If you do not want to start a real estate business, you can always become an agent for a real estate firm.

Web Development

Web developers build the internet. Although this is a gross simplification, web developers are responsible for the look and functionalities of all the websites on the internet. They are also responsible for things like databases and speed optimizations depending on the types of companies they work for.

Although you do not necessarily need a bachelor’s degree to become a web developer, you need to have a thirst for learning, some graphic design knowledge, and some understanding of how the different technologies used to build the internet work.

If you do not have any of these skills, there are lots of online resources that teach you everything you need to become a web developer. While some of these resources are paid, most of them are free.

App Development

App development is also a growing industry, mainly because many businesses now realize the value of having a business app. Becoming an app developer requires that you first decide on the platform you will be targeting – either Android or iOS. At a later stage, you might have to cater to both platforms but if you are just getting started, choosing one is the best way to go.

As with web development, you do not necessarily need a degree to become an app developer but you need the skills required to become a successful one. You can also learn these skills online using the multitude of learning resources that exist.

Nursing

Nursing continues to grow faster than many other professions and this is why it is a great option as a second career. People who are considering switching to nursing can become registered nurses in about two years if they go through a hospital-run program. Those who want to earn their degrees faster can enroll in accelerated nursing programs. When you enroll in accelerated nursing programs online at Baylor University, for example, you can get your degree and start your nursing career in about 12 months. Some programs take 15 months although it is rare to find accelerated nursing programs that take more than two years to complete.

Information Technology and Computer Support

If you love computers and are often consulted by friends and family to help with their computer-related issues, you could turn your love for computers into a career or even a great business. You will be responsible for repairing or switching hardware while ensuring everything runs smoothly. If you are hired as an IT specialist, you will be responsible for ensuring that a business’s IT infrastructure is set up right and runs as it ought to.

Coaching

If you are an expert in a certain topic or industry, you can turn to coaching within that industry. The skills and education you need will depend on the industry you decide to focus on. Remember that you will need to hone some skills, like presentation and communication, but if you are an expert in an area only a few people focus on, your coaching career should take off without any hitches.

Cosmetology

If you love style and beauty and are talented in these areas, you could turn your skills into a second career or lucrative business. You will be responsible for taking care of your clients’ looks. This is a great second career as you do not need to be employed; you only need a small capital investment and a certificate depending on where you would like to start the business.

Massage Therapy

To become a massage therapist, you will need a certificate, degree, or diploma and a license. The possibilities to the types of massages and combination of services you offer are practically unlimited. You can also choose to work only with certain types of clients or everyone who walks through your doors. This level of flexibility is a massive reason why this is a great option as a second career.

Just remember that your business’s location is important as is advertising your services and giving the best services since many massage therapists depend on repeat business.

Personal Trainer

There is an increasing number of people looking for fitness training. If you already have a background in fitness or sports, it will be much easier to get into this line of work. Personal trainers have the flexibility of working for individual clients or businesses like fitness centers. Being a personal trainer also opens a lot of opportunities for monetization through selling fitness books, training videos, and more.

Online Tutoring

The demand for competent online tutors has exploded over the past few years. If you have knowledge in or experience teaching subjects like mathematics or any of the sciences, it is possible to have a lucrative second career as an online tutor.

Switching careers for any reason is never ideal, but it is always possible to land on your feet when you do so. The most important thing is to choose a second career that you will love as that will make it easier to get up in the morning.