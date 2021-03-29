Monday, 29 March 2021 – Renowned TV anchor and businesswoman, Terryanne Chebet, has encouraged women to date after they clock 35 years.

Most people think that it’s hard for a woman to get real love past 35 years but according to Terryanne, this is the best age to start dating.

“You know they say that life begins at 40 and I can attest that they are not wrong. According to me, after 35 is one of the best times to date as a woman because you have had your children, you are settled in your career, you love yourself more and your confidence is on another level, “she said during an interview with Eve Woman Magazine.

“If you find yourself in your 40s and single either because you are widowed, divorced or still searching, please do not crawl into a hole and disappear from life. Dress up, go out and be seen, and enjoy life. Attend social events and meet new people, and you never know, anything is possible; life is what you make of it,” she added.

She further hinted that she is in love and is looking forward to getting married soon.

Terryanne has two kids from different fathers.

Her firstborn is 14 years old while her last-born daughter is 3 years old.

