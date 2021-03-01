Monday, 01 March 2021 – KTN’s news anchor, Akisa Wandera, has announced that she has been batting Covid-19 after testing positive two weeks ago.

The popular news anchor shared the news on her Twitter account and urged Kenyans to take all the necessary precautions.

She added that the past two weeks have been terrible but she is recovering well.

“Daily reminder to wear your mask and take all necessary precautions. That virus has shown me terrible things these past two weeks. But thank God we are almost fully recovered. Take care of yourselves,” she wrote.

There’s a rise in the number of Covid 19 cases as Kenyans wait for President Uhuru Kenyatta to give new directions during his next State of the Nation address.

As of Sunday, the country had recorded 105, 973 cases while the death toll stood at 1,856.

The Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) projected that the rate of Covid-19 cases and deaths will peak in mid-March.

The Kenyan DAILY POST