Wednesday, March 24, 2021 – Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula has praised Interior CS Fred Matiang’i for taking the bold step to close down Dadaab and Kakuma refugee camps whose population is mainly people from Somalia.

Speaking shortly after Matiang’i directed UNHCR to close the camps within the next two weeks, Wetangula said it is a good move and the way to go.

However, he cast aspersions on the two-week deadline, saying the exercise of returning the refugees to their countries of origin or third countries will need about 6 months to have all the refugees removed from the country.

“The intended closure of Kakuma and Dadaab refugee camps is laudable.”

“However, the two-week deadline to evacuate over 500000 refugees to countries of origin or 3rd countries is unrealistic, unreasonable and unachievable.”

“Perhaps 6 months will suffice,” tweeted the Bungoma Senator.

On Wednesday, Interior CS Fred Matiang’i issued a 14-day ultimatum to the United Nations High Commissioner of Refugees (UNHCR), to provide a road map for the definite closure of Dadaab and Kakuma refugee camps.

CS Matiang’i wrote to UNHCR representative to Kenya Fadhilaa Addala citing security concerns over the two camps.

“There is no room for negotiation.”

“We must strike a balance between Kenya’s international obligation and her domestic duties.”

“We do have a domestic responsibility to protect Kenya,” the letter read in part.

Kenya is reportedly embroiled in a diplomatic tiff with Somalia over the disputed land in the Indian Ocean.

The Kenyan DAILY POST