Saturday, March 20, 2021 – A 27-year-old Kenyan man who has been missing for close to 4 months in the US has been found dead.

The deceased, Weldon Kipsang Bett, was last seen on December 14 near a shopping center.

His family has been searching for him since then.

“We are deeply saddened to inform you about the loss of Weldon. Weldon was found in a wooded area near Norfolk City and was deceased,” reads part of a statement announcing his death.

Kipsang left Kenya for the US in 2014 and worked in the ICT sector.

He had been communicating with his family in Kenya until he disappeared under mysterious circumstances.

His car had been traced to a yard near Lake Taylor but his whereabouts remained unknown.

His family is pleading with well-wishers to join them to raise funds to bring his body into the country for burial.

He will be laid to rest at his home in Kapsogut village, Kericho County.

The cause of his death has not been established.

