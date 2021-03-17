Thursday, 18, March, 2021 – Tanzania’s President John Magufuli has died.

Magufuli died aged 61

According to the country’s Vice-President, Samia Suluhu, the Tanzanian strongman died on Wednesday from heart complications at a hospital in Dar es Salaam.

Mr Magufuli had not been seen in public for more than two weeks, and rumours have been circulating on social media about his health.

There were speculations from some leaders in that country that he had contracted Covid-19 but this has not been confirmed.

“It is with deep regret that I inform you that today… we lost our brave leader, the President of the Republic of Tanzania, John Pombe Magufuli,” Vice-President Samia Suluhu said in her announcement.

She said there would be 14 days of national mourning and flags will fly at half mast.

Here is a video of the announcement

