Thursday, March 18, 2021 – Tanzania Vice President Samia Suluhu has been spotted wearing a mask a day after the country‘s President John Pombe Magufuli died.

Magufuli, who was against wearing masks, died of a heart ailment induced by Covid -19.

Sensing that her boss was sent to the grave by Covid -19, Samia Suluhu, who will serve as Tanzania President for the remainder of the term, was spotted wearing a mask together with her bodyguards.

Here is the photo of Samia Suluhu wearing a mask

The Kenyan DAILY POST.