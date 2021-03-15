Monday, March 15, 2021 – Tanzania Vice President, Samia Suluhu, has finally spoken about the alleged sickness of the country’s President, John Pombe Magufuli.

Magufuli was last seen in public on February 27, 2021, and there were wide speculations that the Tanzania strongman contracted Covid=19 and was being treated secretly at the Nairobi Hospital in Kenya.

Speaking about the issue in a public event in Tanga, Ms. Suluhu said that “it is normal for humans to undergo (health) checks”, calling on Tanzanians to unite “during this time”.

“Tanzania ,tuko salama.Tanzania tuko salama. Ni kawaida ya binadamu kukaguliwakagulia. Mara mafua, mara homa… chochote kile. Lakini nataka niwaambie kwamba, katika wakati muhimu wa Watanzania kushikamana, ni wakati huu. (We are safe Tanzanians. It is normal for human beings to undergo (health) tests on flu and fever… or anything. I would like to tell you that, if there was an important time for Tanzanians to stay together, it is now),” Suluhu said.

Suluhu’s statement contradicts a statement issued last week by Tanzania’s Prime Minister, Kassim Majaliwa, who assured citizens that Magufuli was in good health, rubbishing rumors that he is incapacitated.

Sources in Tanzania said Magufuli is currently in a coma after suffering stroke-induced by COVID-19 disease.

The Kenyan DAILY POST