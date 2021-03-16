Tuesday, March 16, 2021 – Tanzania President John Pombe Magufuli may never walk again going by what Tanzania opposition leader, Tundu Antiphas Lissu, posted on his social media on Monday evening.

Lissu, who is in exile in Brussels, Belgium, said he has received reports from Tanzania Intelligence Service (TSS) telling him that Magufuli is on a life support machine after he contracted COVID-19.

He also said the Tanzania strongman is paralysed on one side and from the waist down after he suffered a stroke.

Tundu, who survived two assassination attempts from Magufuli’s government in 2017, also asked the Tanzania government to release two bloggers who were arrested for saying Magufuli is sick.

On Friday last week, police in Tanzania arrested bloggers Peter Silayo and Melchiory Shayo for saying Magufuli is sick and is hospitalised at a Nairobi hospital.

“VP Samia suggested today that the Dictator is sick somewhere. My own sources in TISS say he’s on life support with COVID and paralyzed on one side and from the waist down after a stroke. Tell the people the truth! Release Peter Silayo na Melchiory Shayo detained in Kilimanjaro!,” Lissu wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST