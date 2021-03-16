Tuesday, March 16, 2021 -Tanzania military is on top gear preparing for a change of guard as rumours spread that President John Pombe Magufuli may be “gone” or incapacitated.

Magufuli was last seen in public on February 27, 2021, and there are reports from Tanzania Intelligence, that the no-nonsense Head of State may have suffered a stroke due to Covid-19 complications.

Commenting on Twitter on Tuesday, Tanzania opposition leader, Tundu Antiphas Lissu, said the military is on top gear for a handover ceremony expected to take place at any time.

Lissu also castigated Tanzania Vice President Samia Suluhu for pretending that everything is ok by engaging in official duties as the norm.

Lissu, who is in exile in Brussels, Belgium, quoted Bob Marley saying “you can fool some people some time, but you can’t fool all the people all the time,”

“While preparations for a military parade are going on, the VP is busy touring the country as if nothing is happening. Bob Marley said it all: ‘you can fool some people some time, but you can’t fool all the people all the time. And now we see the light!,” Tundu Lissu wrote on his social media.

The Kenyan DAILY POST