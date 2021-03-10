Wednesday, March 10, 2021 – Tanzania President John Pombe Magufuli is currently admitted at the Nairobi Hospital after contracting COVID-19 disease.

The Tanzania strongman fell ill last week and tried to use ginger and lemon concoctions but they didn’t work.

His condition worsened and he was airlifted to the Nairobi Hospital in Kenya.

Sources said the Tanzania strongman refused to be admitted to Chato Hospital in his rural home opting for the Nairobi hospital.

Here is a photo of Chato Hospital.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.