Friday, March 5, 2021 – The Kenyan Catholic doctors have raised serious doubts about President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Covid-19 vaccine that landed in the country on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Catholic doctors criticized the planned move by Uhuru’s Government to administer COVID-19 doses to Kenyans for protection against the highly contagious disease.

Led by Stephen Karanja, the doctors said the only ways to prevent the spread of the virus is through wearing masks, mass testing, treatment and observation of COVID-19 patients for up to two weeks.

“We advise that a Covid-19 vaccine is unnecessary and should not be given.”

“We appeal to all the people of Kenya to avoid taking it,” the Catholic health professionals said in a statement.

Karanja’s remarks were in sharp contrast with that of Pope Francis who advised all to take the vaccine.

The Pope said it was an ethical choice for one to take the vaccine to protect their life against the virus that has infected over 116 million people and killed over 2.5 million across the world.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) had warned people not to dismiss the AstraZeneca vaccine after it was found to be less effective on a new strain in South Africa.

