Wednesday, 10 March 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid has been boosted after one of the popular rappers in Kenya endorsed him.

Kristoff alias Mluyha Wa Busia, who has a huge fanbase among the youth aged 18-25, posted a photo sharing a light moment with the Deputy President in his office and said that he is fully behind the hustler movement and Ruto’s candidature.

Ruto has been endearing himself to popular Kenyan celebrities ahead of the hotly contested presidential elections that are slated for next year.

He is banking on the influence that the celebrities have to woo the youth.

Here’s a photo of Kristoff and Ruto.

