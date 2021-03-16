Tuesday, March 16, 2021 – The planned inspection tours by Cabinet Secretaries have been postponed indefinitely.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’I, who chairs the National Development Implementation and Communication Cabinet Committee (NDICC), postponed the tours due to the rising cases of Covid-19 in the country.

“Please note this week’s visits have been postponed until further notice due to the prevailing Corona situation.”

“You will be informed of the new dates once they’ve been confirmed,” read a notification sent to the newsrooms,” Matiang’i stated in a statement.

In a schedule released on Monday, March 15, various CSs were scheduled to tour different parts of the country with Industrialisation CS Peter Munya set to head to Embu County while Environment CS Keriako Tobiko was to tour projects in Kajiado County.

Tourism CS Najib Balala was set to inspect projects in Mombasa County on Thursday, March 18 with Health CS Mutahi Kagwe set to head to Kirinyaga County on Friday, March 19.

“The objective of the visits is to assess progress of the projects and to acquaint themselves with challenges affecting the effective implementation of some of the projects with a view to recommending and implementing appropriate solutions,” the Committee explained.

Kenya is currently in the third-wave of the Covid-19 pandemic as the cases continue increasing.

The President on Friday banned all forms of political public gatherings in the country for 30 days.

The Kenyan DAILY POST