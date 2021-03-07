Home Forum Such photos of RUTO give MURATHE and Deep State sleepless nights –... Such photos of RUTO give MURATHE and Deep State sleepless nights – The man from Sugoi is a movement March 7, 2021 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email Telegram Viber The Kenyan DAILY POST. For more gossip, entertainment and political drama, visit our blog here>>> RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Caught on camera at Club Velvet in Kahawa: Imagine this is someone’s future wife (PHOTO) No situation is permanent – Look at this family and be inspired (PHOTO) Is RUTO honest or he is just using poor Kenyans for his selfish political interests? – Look at these photos More photos of DIDSMUS BARASA’s PR stunts – He is now climbing on rooftops to take photos! SMH! Just like in Kenya, Nigerian politicians are addicted to cheap PR stunts – Is this a bridge worth flaunting? (PHOTO) See DIDMUS BARASA risking his life to entice voters! LOL! (PHOTO) Leave a Reply Cancel reply 273,378FansLike52,497FollowersFollow