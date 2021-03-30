Tuesday, March 30, 2021 – Controversial gospel singer, Ringtone Apoko, has savagely attacked socialite Bridget Achieng after she accused him of sexual assault.

Ringtone took to his Instagram page breathing fire and posted a hard-hitting video insulting the popular socialite, claiming that she is using his name to chase clout.

He further bragged that he has standards when it comes to women and went ahead to body shame Bridget, telling her to first work on her plus-size body.

Ringtone claims so many people have tried to bring him down but he is still standing strong and so, Bridget should mind her business and stop using his name to gain publicity.

This is how he responded to Bridget’s shocking allegations.

