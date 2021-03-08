Monday, March 8, 2021 – Former Kathiani Member of Parliament, Wavinya Ndeti, is one of the most popular Kamba female politicians.

When she grabbed the MP seat in 2007, she made history as the first woman to represent the Kathiani constituency since independence.

The fearless politician disappeared from the limelight after she vied for the Machakos gubernatorial seat and lost to Governor Alfred Mutua.

Wavinya, who is currently the Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) in the Transport Ministry, is also a serious farmer.

Here are photos of her onion farm in Lukenya Machakos County.

The Kenyan DAILY POST