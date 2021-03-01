Monday, March 1, 2021 – ODM leader Raila Odinga yesterday took his reggae to Western Kenya with his first stop being the Busia County which was the fourth to pass the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Bill.

He thanked the people of Busia for embracing the BBI and rejecting anti-BBI forces led by Deputy President William Ruto.

At the same time, Raila dismissed politicians propagating wheelbarrow politics as jokers.

He said any leader ready to help Kenyans fight poverty and unemployment can never give out wheelbarrows to enable them to create wealth.

He said such leaders should be ignored because they don’t mean well for a country that has millions of its people wallowing in poverty since Independence.

In a message directed at Deputy President William Ruto and his allies, Raila said wheelbarrow politics will not develop Kenya.

He said the surest way Kenyans can realise meaningful development is support for institutional, legal and constitutional reforms, citing the proposed BBI-driven constitutional changes.

“There are those who said they would give our children laptops. Have you seen those laptops?” the former premier asked.

“They also said they would create one million jobs every year.”

“Have you seen those jobs?”

“They have forgotten what they promised the youth and they have come back telling us that they want to give our youth wheelbarrows.”

“What can you do with a wheelbarrow?”

“A wheelbarrow is an equipment only needed at construction sites for ferrying ballast.”

“If somebody gave you a wheelbarrow today, what would you do with it?”

“That is an insult.”

“That is why we are telling Kenyans that Kenya’s liberation lies in the BBI,” Raila said.

He said with the BBI, more resources will be disbursed to every part of the country to spur development and there will be no need for wheelbarrows.

The Kenyan DAILY POST