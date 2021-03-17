Wednesday, March 17, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto’s allies have dismissed the plot to oust him as Jubilee Party deputy leader, terming it an exercise in futility.

Speaking yesterday, Tanga Tanga leaders led by MPs Caleb Kositany (Soy), Didmus Barasa (Kimilili), Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei, and former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale, claimed that Uhuru has no powers to fire Ruto as Jubilee deputy party leader, noting that only the National Delegates Convention (NDC) that can ratify his removal.

According to them, the current Jubilee officials, led by Secretary-General Raphael Tuju, were illegally in office after their interim term expired and cannot make the decision to oust Ruto.

Cherargei said NMC and NEC have no powers to remove the DP from the position and dared Uhuru’s allies to convene NDC.

“NMC has no powers to remove the DP as the deputy party leader.”

“That decision can only be done by the NDC. Even NEC has no such power,” Cherargei stated.

“The problem we have is that Jubilee stopped following the law.”

“Any changes they have done, including in the two Houses of Parliament have been done in total violation of the law and sheer impunity,” he added.

The Nandi Senator said members of NMC are in office illegally.

On his part, Kositany dared Uhuru’s allies to sponsor Ruto’s impeachment motion instead of engaging in shadow boxing.

The MP said that the removal of Ruto from the party position has no implication on his stay as the country’s Second in Command.

“What they should do is for them to bring the impeachment motion against the DP in Parliament so that we can deal with this political witch hunt once and for all,” said Kositany.

“What they are trying to do is not tenable. NMC has no powers.”

“If they really want to own the party let them call for elections so that members of the party can decide on who becomes the officials,” he added.

Jubilee Party fired Ruto as Uhuru’s deputy on Monday and forwarded the decision to the president for further action.

The Kenyan DAILY POST