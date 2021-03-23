Tuesday, March 22, 2021 – Popular gospel singer, Kelvin Kioko alias Bahati, has suffered a blow after a Nairobi court acquitted a local musician that he had sued for allegedly defrauding him Ksh 2 Million.

Bahati had sued Peter Blessings, an upcoming artist that he had signed in his EMB records music label for breaching a contract.

He told the court that Blessings signed a deal in 2019 to work at his label and promised to have all returns from his music go to the studio but he left the label without honoring the signed deal.

The Machozi hitmaker alleged that he spent Ksh 2 Million to produce music and videos for Peter Blessings, only for him to leave his company without following the due procedure.

Bahati had sued Peter Blessings for fraud but Milimani senior magistrate Bernard Ochoi acquitted the upcoming artist, after finding out the case was civil in nature and cannot stand as a criminal matter.

The magistrate also found that no case had been established against Blessings by the prosecutors, terming the charges pressed against him as an abuse of court process.

Police were also accused of conducting shoddy investigations.

Bahati had vowed to teach the upcoming artist who comes from a humble background a lesson after he terminated the contract when he realized that he was being exploited.

All the artists that Bahati had signed in his label left under controversial circumstances.

The Kenyan DAILY POST