Friday, March 26, 2021 – Lancet laboratory in Kenya has said the Russian Sputnik V vaccine is very efficient in controlling COVID-19.

In an interview with one of the local dailies, Lancet lead Pathologist in Kenya, Dr. Ahmed Kalebi, gave Sputnik vaccine a thumbs up, saying it is highly effective in preventing severe Covid-19 disease and deaths, just like other approved vaccines.

“It’s very good and is top three in the world in terms of efficacy,” Dr. Khalebi

The top two are Pfizer and Moderna at 95 percent, while from the fourth position are Novovax (90 percent), Sinopharm (79 percent), AstraZeneca (76 percent), and Johnson and Johnson (72 percent).

Approximately 3.5 million Russians had received both doses of Sputnik V as of March 15. The mass vaccination in the country started on January 18, 2021, for all adults and no other vaccine is approved in the country.

The Kenyan government which is struggling with a surge in Coronavirus cases is yet to approve the Sputnik V vaccine which has been approved by more than 60 countries so far.

The Kenyan DAILY POST