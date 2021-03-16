Tuesday, 16 March 2021 – There are speculations whether ailing Tanzanian President John Pombe Magufuli is planning to hand over power after military parade vehicles were spotted in Dar es Salaam.

Magufuli is reportedly fighting for his life after he suffered a stroke.

He is also battling the deadly coronavirus.

According to the exiled opposition leader, Tundu Lissi, he received information from Tanzania Intelligence Service that Magufuli is on a life support machine and is paralyzed on one side.

Here are photos of the military parade vehicles that were spotted in the Tanzanian capital city, leading to speculations that Magufuli may be planning to hand over power.

The Kenyan DAILY POST