Monday, 01 March 2021 – Former Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, has a palatial home in Mua Hills, Machakos County, that is valued at Ksh 150 Million.

Over the weekend, his youngest daughter, Sandra, who is known for displaying a flamboyant lifestyle on social media, posted some videos showing off the palatial home.

The lavish home has a swimming pool, a gym and a conference hall where Sonko was holding meetings when he was the Governor.

There is also a basketball pitch, an ostrich pen, a helipad and a mausoleum of Sonko’s father Kioko Kivanguli.

The state-of-the-art home is located on top of the famous Mua Hills.

Check out these videos that Sandra Mbuvi posted.

