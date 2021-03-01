Monday, 01 March 2021 – Former Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, has a palatial home in Mua Hills, Machakos County, that is valued at Ksh 150 Million.

Over the weekend, his youngest daughter, Sandra, who is known for displaying a flamboyant lifestyle on social media, posted some videos showing off the palatial home.

The lavish home has a swimming pool, a gym and a conference hall where Sonko was holding meetings when he was the Governor.

There is also a basketball pitch, an ostrich pen, a helipad and a mausoleum of Sonko’s father Kioko Kivanguli.

The state-of-the-art home is located on top of the famous Mua Hills.

Check out these videos that Sandra Mbuvi posted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

For more gossip, entertainment and political drama, visit our blog here>>>

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply