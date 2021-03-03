Wednesday, 03 March 2021 – Today is a special day for former Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, as he turns 46 years old.

Unlike the previous birthdays where he hosted friends and family for a drinking spree at his lavish Mua Hills home, Sonko will celebrate the day at the comfort of his hospital bed at the Nairobi hospital, where he is currently admitted.

Friends and family, including his beautiful wife Primrose, have sent him warm birthday messages through their respective social platforms.

Primrose prayed that God will give her husband strength and wisdom to overcome the challenges that are surrounding him and protect him from his enemies.

“May God give you strength and wisdom to smoothly surmount all the changes life brings you,🙏 I pray that God will bless you and wrap his mighty arms of protection around you on this special day! Happy Birthday our God sent Dad @mike.sonko

Primrose always sticks with Sonko through thick and thin.

She fell in love with him when he was just an ordinary hustler and even after he lost his gubernatorial seat, she continued to give him a shoulder to lean on.

The Kenyan DAILY POST