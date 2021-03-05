Friday, 05 March 2021 – Saumu Mbuvi, the daughter of former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, has been implicated by a blogger who was recently arrested for trying to extort money from her ex-boyfriend, Senator Anwar Loitiptip.

The blogger, who is identified as Jones Ochieng, admitted to leaking a video of Senator Anwar smoking shisha with a lady identified as Aeedah Bambi, his rumoured current girlfriend.

Ochieng leaked the video after Senator Anwar refused to give him money when he attempted to blackmail him.

He told the court that it was Saumu who sent him the video to settle personal scores after she broke up with the Senator.

The blogger, who is the son of the late trade unionist Joseph Awach Mbolo, said that he grew up with Saumu and added that he has never met Senator Anwar.

“ I grew up with Saumu and she is the one who sent that video to me,” he told Milimani Chief Magistrate Martha Mutuku.

The 26-year-old pleaded with the court to forgive him.

He told the magistrate that he is ready to apologise to the Senator and any other person who might have been offended by his actions.

He further complained that Saumu, who used him to taint the image of the Senator, has never visited him after he was arrested.

