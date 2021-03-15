Monday, 15 March 2021 – Over the weekend, Saumu Mbuvi organized a memorable birthday party for her daughters, Sasha and Umi, as they turned a year older.

The star-studded birthday party was attended by well-known female celebrities among them Maureen Waititu and Milly Chebby.

Saumu has been forced to play both the role of a father and a mother to her daughters after her baby daddies refused to take parental responsibility.

Saumu’s first baby daddy is called Ben Gatu, a wannabe politician who used her to get political mileage.

She once exposed Ben as a deadbeat dad.

She also recently labelled her second baby daddy, Senator Anwar Loititip, a notorious deadbeat father who has never even bought pampers for his 1-year-old daughter.

Here’s how the party went down.

