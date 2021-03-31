Wednesday, 31 March 2021 – Yesterday, Sonko’s daughter, Saumu Mbuvi, officially turned 27 years old.

The single mother of two took to her Instagram page to share highlights of her lavish birthday party that she celebrated with close friends and family.

Her ex-boyfriend and baby daddy, Ben Gatu, is among those who spiced up her birthday by sending her gifts.

Gatu, who is currently based in the United States of America, sent her a bouquet of red and white rose flowers and chocolates which she flaunted online.

Saumu thanked her baby daddy for the gifts, hinting that they ironed out their differences after a messy breakup.

Saumu and Ben Gatu had a nasty breakup that was highly publicized.

She accused him of infidelity and physical abuse and even labelled him a useless deadbeat dad.

