Wednesday, 03 March 2021 – Former Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, whose fall from grace to grass shocked many Kenyans, is turning 46 years old today.

During the good old days when he was the Governor for Nairobi, he used to host lavish parties at his Mua Hills home in Machakos County whenever he had a birthday.

But things have changed ever since he dared President Uhuru Kenyatta and powerful Interior PS Karanja Kibicho.

The disgraced former Governor is celebrating his birthday at the Nairobi Hospital where he is admitted amid endless court battles.

His youngest daughter, Sandra, took to social media and wrote a warm birthday message to him, describing him as the best dad in the world.

“Papa, you’ve given me so many invaluable things in life and I will always be grateful for them. May your special day bring you plenty of wonderful surprises! I am lucky that I was given the best father in the world, a father who truly loves me with all of his heart. Happy Birthday, dad!” she wrote on Instagram.

The Kenyan DAILY POST