Friday, March 26, 2021 – Former Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko’s daughter, Saumu Mbuvi, has announced that she will vie for a political seat during the 2022 general elections.

In an interview with Radio Jambo on Thursday, Saumu, who is Sonko’s eldest daughter, said she will vie for the Nairobi Women Representative seat in 2022.

Saumu, who was once in a relationship with Lamu Senator Anuar Loitiptip, said her dad is her best mentor and she will always do things that she feels are inspired by him.

“I want to join politics like my dad and actually, I will vie for woman representative the next General Election,” she said.

“He is a father and a good dad. As a politician’s child, I fear being broke and that is why I am working so hard every day.”

Asked what she will do differently as a woman representative, Saumu listed her priorities.

“I will make sure mental health is taught in all schools. We do not want to have these cases of children killing parents or each other,”

“Sanitary pads have to be given out for free. I will basically do things that will be of help to the girls, which will be a good thing,” Saumu said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST