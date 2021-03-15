Monday, March 15, 2021 – Embattled former Nairobi Governor, Mike Mbuvi Sonko, could be back in Nairobi leadership through another person.

According to sources, Isaac Njuguna, one of Sonko’s strategists and financiers during the 2017 elections, is set to establish a campaign secretariat as he sets eyes on the Nairobi governorship race in 2022.

Sources revealed that Njuguna, who is the brains behind Sonko Rescue Team that helped the former governor penetrate the slum voting bloc, has already set aside a huge budget and putting in place well-oiled campaign machinery that will thrust him to power come 2022.

For now, Njuguna, who was the kingmaker and now wants to be the king, is said to have the blessings of Sonko and Deputy President William Ruto.

It is not clear if he will vie on Ruto’s UDA Party ticket.

Njuguna is set to give President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga a big headache in the battle for Nairobi leadership due to his deep pockets coupled with billionaires behind him.

The Kenyan DAILY POST