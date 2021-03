.

Thursday, 04 March 2021 – After opening a posh barbershop and a salon, Betty Kyallo has now ventured into the clothing business.

She launched a high-end boutique called BK Closet where the cheapest dress goes for Ksh 7,000.

She is targeting high-end clients who have money to throw around.

Here are some of the expensive dresses available in her boutique.

And just a polite reminder; the prices of some of these dresses below can fuel your jalopy for one month.

The Kenyan DAILY POST