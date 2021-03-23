MtejaLink is the most innovative online marketplace for hassle free buying or selling. We are committed to providing an innovative and safe environment for individuals and business owners to buy or sell virtually anything in all categories.

Job Summary

We are looking for several Social Media Fans in Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, WhatsApp, Telegram, blogs and other social media outlets to work remotely to promote and grow the MtejaLink brand online.

Requirements and Skills

Are you proactive?

Are you persuasive?

Are you a social media fan?

Are you able to work remotely?

Are you looking for an exciting opportunity?

Are you interested in entrepreneurship or e-commerce?

Would you like to work for an exciting innovative brand?

How To Apply

If your answer is yes to any of the above questions and you are interested, we have an exciting opportunity for you. Please click the link below to apply.

https://mtejalink.co.ke/mtejalink-careers/#1616076369336-5d781ca8-7d6e

We shall process the applications on a rolling basis.