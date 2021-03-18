Thursday, March 18, 2021 – Popular Kameme FM presenter turned pastor, Mzee Kiengei, is on the spot for insulting unmarried women during his sermons.

Mzee Kiengei became a pastor last year after he was ordained under controversial circumstances.

He ministers the gospel at AIPCA Gatundu North church.

According to well-placed sources, Kiengei, who is a well-known skirt-chaser, has landed in trouble after unmarried women complained that he keeps mocking and insulting them when he is preaching.

He particularly targets unmarried women who are over 40 years, some of whom are widows.

Instead of encouraging them and praying to God to give them husbands, Kiengei calls them ‘rejects’.

They have forwarded their complainants to the parish minister.

If found guilty, Kiengei might be excommunicated from the church.

The Kenyan DAILY POST