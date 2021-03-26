Friday, 26 March 2021 – A video of a grisly accident that was caught on camera in Kendu Bay has emerged and left Netizens shell shocked.

In the video, shared by Robert Alai, people are seen going about their business in a busy street in the town and within a nick of time, a speeding lorry loses control.

The ill-fated lorry rammed into several vehicles that were parked nearby.

Innocent people who were passing by were also caught in the melee and crushed to death.

“Kendu Bay. I hope the driver was charged with murder,” Alai captioned the heart-wrenching video.

