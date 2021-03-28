Sunday, March 28, 2021 – Shaffie Weru, DJ Joe Mfalme, and Neville have been rendered jobless after Radio Africa Group, a parent company to Homeboyz Radio, fired them for making disparaging remarks against women when hosting a morning show dubbed Lift Off on Thursday.

In a statement posted on social media in the middle of the night, Homeboyz Radio management indicated that a decision to fire the three presenters was reached after a comprehensive review of the sensitive comments they made live on air, victim shaming a woman who was thrown off a building in the Nairobi Central Business District by her boyfriend.

“Homeboyz Radio and its parent company, Radio Africa has terminated the services of Shaffie Weru, Joseph Munoru and Neville Muasya. The termination follows a comprehensive review of the comments made on the station on Thursday morning and their subsequent suspension from employment. Our partners and listeners will not be surprised by the termination as it is the right thing to do,” part of the statement reads.

“We have determined that their conduct constitutes gross misconduct and an egregious breach of the company’s editorial policies. The company and its subsidiaries do not condone gender-based violence or any form of physical, verbal and emotional abuse nor does it subscribe to the view shared by the three employees,” the statement further reads.

The decision comes hours after East African Breweries Limited (EABL) said on Saturday that it was pausing advertising on programs associated with the three presenters.

Here’s the full statement by the company terminating the services of Shaffie Weru, Dj Joe Mfalme and Neville.

The Kenyan DAILY POST