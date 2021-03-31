Wednesday, 31 March 2021 – Renowned radio presenter, Shaffie Weru, is demanding Ksh 21 million in damages after he was fired from Radio Africa Group last week.

Shaffie has written a demand letter addressed to Radio Africa Group’s general manager saying that his termination of employment was unfair and unlawful.

He wants one month’s salary in lieu of notice which is Sh682, 000 and a 12 months’ salary for unfair termination (Sh 8,190,000) and gratuity (Sh 12, 285,000).

Shaffie has stated that his demands should be met in 7 days (April 6) failure to which he will move to court.

The former Kiss 100 radio presenter is accusing his employer of not giving him a fair hearing, adding that he received his letter of termination on the night of March 26 around 11 PM.

Shaffie says his dismissal was a crafty scheme by the company to fire him so as to avoid paying the terminal benefits.

Here’s the demand letter that he wrote to Radio Africa Group through his lawyer.

