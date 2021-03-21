Sunday, 21 March 2021 – More shocking details on the mysterious death of Velvine Nungari have emerged, 2 days after the main suspect was arrested, following an uproar from Kenyans on different social platforms.

According to detectives involved in investigations, the deceased lady might have been sexually assaulted by more than one assailant.

Various persons of interest are set to be probed as detectives work around the clock to bring those involved in the brutal assault to book.

Joseph Murimi, who is the main suspect, told police that he left Velvine in the hotel room and went home since he is married but hotel workers said that they saw him leave in the morning.

Detectives have revealed that more suspects who might have taken part in assaulting Velvine will be arrested following crucial leads.

The deceased lady, who was a waitress, died while undergoing treatment at the Kenyatta University Teaching and Referral Hospital.

According to an autopsy report, Velvine suffered three fractures on her spinal cord with bruises and fluid deposits consistent with sexual assault.

The key suspect is in police custody even as the hunt for more suspects continues.

Murimi was a regular client at the hotel where Velvine was assaulted and left to die.

