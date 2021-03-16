Tuesday, March 16, 2021 – Citizen TV senior editor, Robin Njogu, has died after a short illness.

Njogu died on Tuesday at the Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi where he was receiving treatment for Covid-19 complications after being admitted over a week earlier.

Njogu’s demise comes as a double tragedy for his family after he lost his mother only hours earlier.

His death was announced by ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru, who mourned him as a journalist who contributed immensely to the growth of radio news in Kenya.

“I’m saddened to learn of the passing on of Robin Njogu and his mum. Robin was a consummate journalist and contributed heavily to the development of radio news in the country. Sad loss for his young family, RMS and the media fraternity in the country. May God comforts his family,” CS Mucheru wrote on social media.

We as The Kenyan DAILY POST send sincere condolences to Njogu’s family.

The Kenyan DAILY POST