Saturday March 6, 2021 – The Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta has made good its threat to withdraw guns from leaders allied to Deputy President William Ruto for security reasons.

This comes only a day after Interior CS Fred Matiang’i made the announcement following the violence that rocked the just concluded by-elections in the country that saw Ruto’s allies among them, Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei and MPs Nelson Koech and Didmus Baraza arrested.

Speaking on Saturday, Charargei claimed the state has already withdrawn his security and licensed firearms and left him at the mercy of God.

He accused the Jubilee government of targeting allies of Ruto by subjecting them to intimidation and police harassment.

“The move by state agencies especially the minister of interior and national coordination and inspector of National police service to arbitrarily and illegally withdraw our security and our licensed firearms is illegal and unconstitutional especially to us leaders allied to the DP Ruto,” he tweeted.

All firearm licenses belonging to leaders involved in yesterday’s by-election chaos will be suspended immediately, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i said.

Nominated MP Millicent Omanga, also an ally of Ruto, claimed her security personnel had been withdrawn.

“My personal security has been withdrawn.”

“No explanation given.”

“I frown upon this move and demand that my security which I’m entitled to as a member of parliament be reinstated by the state.”

“I’m, however, not worried because my security is God and the people.”

“I remain strong,” she said.

In his address, Matiang’i stated that the government will now seek to invoke Chapter 6 of the Constitution and ensure the rogue leaders are declared unfit for office.

