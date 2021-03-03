Wednesday, March 3, 2021 – Cherangany MP, Joshua Kutuny, has said he will not hesitate to endorse a motion to expel Deputy President William Ruto from the ruling party.

This is after he was appointed as the new Deputy Secretary-General of the ruling Jubilee Party following the removal of Soy MP Caleb Kositany because of his ties to Ruto.

Speaking during an interview, Kutuny said while he is yet to be briefed on any plans to kick out Ruto, he agrees with those pushing for the removal of individuals undermining the President.

Kutuny was a fierce Ruto defender but this changed after the 2013 polls when he was appointed President Uhuru Kenyatta’s political advisor after losing his seat.

“At the moment I am not aware of any plans to remove the Deputy President.”

“I have not been at the centre stage of party matters.”

“I do not want to speculate more on what the party has been having and what the party organ has been working on,” Kutuny stated.

“I am not aware of any disciplinary action (against Ruto) though I agree with those who are saying that we need to crack the whip on these people who have been deliberately undermining the party leader’s efforts,” he added.

Jubilee Vice Chairman, David Murathe, had last week stated that Kositany would be kicked out from his position in the ruling party then followed by Ruto.

In his first media interview after landing the job, Kutuny said he is now awaiting directions from the party on how to deal with rebels within the party.

“I am waiting for induction and to be updated and be informed on what the party has been planning against anyone who has been defying the President’s orders,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST