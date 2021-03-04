Thursday, March 4, 2021 – All may not be well between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his handshake buddy, Raila Odinga.

This is after it emerged that Uhuru may have already abandoned Raila amid the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) debate after using him to alienate Deputy President William Ruto.

According to Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen, Uhuru has restricted Raila from accessing him in recent days.

“I have heard that the man who likes riddles (Raila) has been locked out despite having a handshake with President Uhuru Kenyatta.”

“Some of us were also kicked out and we do not know who is next.”

“Even in the Coastal region, Raila was no received well,” Murkomen said.

“We were told this handshake is a good thing but we did not expect it to divide us because as you have seen some people have been sidelined.”

“The politics of deceit must come to an end.”

“To include a few is to exclude the rest of Kenyans from the decision making table,” he added.

Raila has been enjoying a cordial relationship with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration since March 9, 2018, when they shook hands at the steps of Harambee House.

However, Raila has distanced himself from the failures of the Jubilee Government and asked its leadership to take responsibility for the mess.

