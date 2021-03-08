Monday, March 8, 2021 – Celebrated city lawyer, Ndegwa Njiru, has claimed that Deputy President William Ruto was not elected but nominated by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In his argument, Mr. Njiru stated that the Constitution of Kenya should be amended to allow the deputy president to be subordinate to the President.

In a tweet that he posted on Saturday, Njiru stated it is time to amend the Constitution to compel the Deputy President to be under the president and not as equal partners.

The advocate also argued that the second in command is not an equal partner with President Uhuru in the Jubilee government.

“Ruto was never elected as he claims but nominated by President Uhuru Kenyatta is it not the right time we handle the DP’s despotism by amending the law to make the DP subordinate to the President? Ruto never even cast a vote for himself,” Njiru argued.

Njiru had also tweeted previously saying that Ruto should be impeached if he goes against the party and the president whom he claimed nominated him.

The outspoken youthful lawyer also accused the Deputy President of frustrating the government agenda under the leadership of President Uhuru.

“In politics, it’s always prudent to take those seemingly hard decisions.”

“The 240 Jubilee MPs are by default giving latitude to Ruto to continue with his undertones of undermining UHURU.”

“Its clear RUTO is a Saboteur within the government.”

“It’s time to impeach Ruto,” Mr. Njiru said.

Njiru gained prominence after he represented Kirinyaga County Assembly in the impeachment of Governor Ann Waiguru which was overturned in the Senate.

He also successfully represented Nairobi County Assembly in the impeachment of Mike Sonko as governor.

The Kenyan DAILY POST