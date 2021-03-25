Thursday, March 25, 2021 – Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi has accused President Uhuru Kenyatta of playing dirty political tricks.

This is after it emerged that Uhuru wants to sponsor Coast leaders into having their own regional party, something that has angered Sudi.

According to Sudi, Uhuru is promoting tribalism in the country.

“I have always been telling Kenyans of Uhuru Kenyatta’s dirty political tricks.”

“He now wants to sponsor Coast leaders into having their own regional party.”

“Despite Governor Mvurya’s different political ideology from that of Joho and Kingi, Uhuru still wants him to be part of the formation of a village party,” read part of Sudi’s message.

His remarks were in response to photos that circulated on social media, of President Uhuru Kenyatta with Governors from the Coast region.

The politician further added that the President is unhappy that the ‘Hustler Movement’ has changed the conversation to a tribeless nation.

Sudi claims that Uhuru employed the divide and conquer rule in Western and Eastern Kenya and wants to do the same at the Coast.

“He has done the same in Western Kenya and even Eastern.”

“He wants to employ divide and rule tactics in his quest to remain relevant by empowering tribal chiefs.”

“This guy has looted everything else just to sponsor tribal politics in the name of uniting the country,” said MP Sudi.

During his Coastal tour, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga vehemently opposed the idea of a Coastal party.

The Kenyan DAILY POST