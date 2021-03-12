Friday, March 12, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has reportedly refused to visit his ailing handshake partner, Raila Odinga.

According to the Canada-based Kenyan lawyer Miguna Miguna, Uhuru’s refusal to visit Raila at the Nairobi Hospital where he was admitted on Tuesday and later tested positive for the deadly Covid-19, is an indication that their handshake is as good as dead.

He also tore into Raila’s Covid-19 diagnosis, saying the diagnosis is a cover-up for a larger problem between the ODM party leader and his handshake partner, President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“Conman Raila Odinga knows Despot Uhuru Kenyatta has REFUSED to visit him at Nairobi Hospital. So, he is using COVID-19 to explain why,” Miguna claimed.

Raila tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday after several tests were conducted on him since Tuesday.

He has since accepted the result and agreed to adhere to Covid-19 protocols, including going into quarantine for 14 days.

