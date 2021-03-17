Wednesday, April 17, 2021 – Auditor General, Nancy Gathungu, has once again exposed another deep rot in President Uhuru Kenyatta‘s government that may make Kenyan youths hate the Jubilee government.

In a preliminary report she released on Wednesday, Gathungu said the Sh 1 billion issued by the government to the Youth Enterprise Development Fund was used to pay staff salaries, perks, and travel.

She said no single loan was issued to the youth according to documents in her possession.

Gathungu asked the investigative agencies to probe criminality on how youth fund was utilised.

The information was shared by fast-rising blogger, Bravin Yuri, who said President Uhuru Kenyatta hates the youth if this thing can happen under his watch.

Yuri also urged Kenyan youths to brace for tough times ahead if they pass the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

“Ksh. 1 billion from the Youth Enterprise Development Fund meant to give loans to the youth has been utilised to pay staff salaries, perks & travel, says the Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu. This country really hates the youth and if you think BBI is the solution mtaumia sana,” Yuri wrote on his Twitter page on Wednesday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST